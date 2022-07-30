Elliott will remain the clear lead back for the Cowboys even if Tony Pollard sees increased touches, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "[Zeke] has to be the focal point," owner/GM Jerry Jones said Saturday on the NFL Network.

While this isn't a big surprise, it does seem to rule out the possibility of Elliott falling into a timeshare with Pollard, who has been more efficient and explosive with his touches over the last three seasons. In particular, Elliott's skills in pass protection would seem to ensure he'll retain a three-down role, while Pollard has seen reps as a slot receiver early in training camp as the Cowboys try to figure out ways to get the ball into his hands more often. Elliott's 1,289 scrimmage yards last year was the lowest total of his career for a full season, but he did play through a knee injury and a rebound is possible in 2022 if he can stay healthy.