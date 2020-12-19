Elliott (calf) is still on track to play Sunday despite the call up of running back Sewo Olonilua, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's worth noting the last time Olonilua was elevated to the active roster in Week 9 Elliott was essentially a game-time decision, but the star back did manage to play and still saw his usual workload. Coach Mike McCarthy has continually reinforced the notion Elliott will be available in Week 15, but fantasy managers should still be actively checking his status ahead of the Sunday 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.