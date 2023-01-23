Elliott rushed 10 times for 26 yards and caught two of four targets for seven yards in Sunday's 19-12 playoff loss to San Francisco.

Elliott was unable to generate any running room against the 49ers' elite defensive front. The veteran back had to take over as the Cowboys' lone rushing option after Tony Pollard (leg) was carted off the field early in the second half, but he was unable to take advantage of the larger role. The seven-year pro appeared to lose a step in producing the worst per-carry average of his career (3.8 yards). Elliott still produced fantasy value as a short-yardage back with 12 touchdowns across 15 games, a role he will likely resume in 2023.