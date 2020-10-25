Elliott carried 12 times for 45 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional six yards during Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington.

Elliott struggled to the tune of 3.8 yards per carry against a ferocious defensive front, and although he technically avoided turning the ball over, he mishandled an inaccurate pass from Andy Dalton (head) that resulted in an interception in the red zone. To make matters worse, Dalton left the game after taking a cheap shot to the head on a slide and rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci struggled mightily as his replacement. Elliott's fantasy value has taken a large downturn over the last couple of weeks as a result of the tribulation his team has experienced at the quarterback position, and he could be in for another tough outing next Sunday night against the Eagles if the play under center if similarly poor.