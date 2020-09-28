Elliott carried the ball 14 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught six of 12 targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

While a first-quarter TD salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective, it was overall a poor performance from the Cowboys' lead back. He slipped in the end zone and gave up a safety just before his own score, and he dropped numerous catchable passes from Dak Prescott. Elliott will look to bounce back in Week 4 against a Browns defense that just gave up 5.4 yards a carry and a rushing touchdown to rookie Antonio Gibson.