Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Subject to NFL appeal
The NFL has filed an appeal in response to Elliott's preliminary injunction, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.
The injunction allows Elliott to keep playing for the Cowboys while his legal case plays out in court. Although it's unclear when the NFL's appeal will be heard, Elliott presumably will be available at least for the early part of the season. The league filed a similar appeal two years ago when Tom Brady won an injunction, and Brady didn't end up serving his suspension until the following season. Elliott is still tentatively expected to be eligible for the entire 2017 campaign.
