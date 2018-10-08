Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suffocated by Houston
Elliott carried 20 times for 54 yards during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He also secured all seven of his targets for 30 yards.
The key to shutting down the Cowboys offense is to prevent Elliott from running wild, and that's exactly what the Texans did Sunday. Entering the game averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt -- the fourth-lowest mark in the league -- Houston was a tough matchup for Elliott from the start, and there was only so much the talented tailback could do when his offensive line isn't opening up many holes. If there's a bright side to the game, it's that Elliott escaped without an injury, which is significant since he limped off the field and missed a couple of plays at one point in the fourth quarter. Next up is a Week 6 matchup with a Jaguars defense that is much stronger against the pass than the run, where Jacksonville has allowed just 4.0 yards per carry on the year.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Starts week without limitations•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to practice in some capacity•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Banged up, should play Week 5•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Plays through knee and ankle soreness•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Explodes for 240 scrimmage yards versus Lions•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs for over 100 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5