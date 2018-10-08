Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suffocated by Houston

Elliott carried 20 times for 54 yards during Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. He also secured all seven of his targets for 30 yards.

The key to shutting down the Cowboys offense is to prevent Elliott from running wild, and that's exactly what the Texans did Sunday. Entering the game averaging 3.5 yards per rushing attempt -- the fourth-lowest mark in the league -- Houston was a tough matchup for Elliott from the start, and there was only so much the talented tailback could do when his offensive line isn't opening up many holes. If there's a bright side to the game, it's that Elliott escaped without an injury, which is significant since he limped off the field and missed a couple of plays at one point in the fourth quarter. Next up is a Week 6 matchup with a Jaguars defense that is much stronger against the pass than the run, where Jacksonville has allowed just 4.0 yards per carry on the year.