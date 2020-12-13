Elliott (calf) is active Week 14 against the Bengals.
A calf injury caused Elliott to only be a limited participant in practice each day this week, but the expectation all along was that he'll suit up for the matchup against the Bengals. That notion was officially confirmed upon the release of inactives, leaving Elliott set to take the field under favorable fantasy circumstances. The Bengals are giving up 5.0 YPC to opposing running backs this season, which is the third-highest mark in the NFL.
