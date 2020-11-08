Elliott (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Steelers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott's availability for Week 9 has wavered since the Cowboys deemed him questionable for this contest due to a sore hamstring, but a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network from early Sunday had the running back trending upward again after he put in a "good" workout Saturday. After doing the same during a pregame warmup Sunday, Elliott is available but may have more of a split of the backfield work than normal with his primary backup Tony Pollard,&nbsp;according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Plus, a tough matchup against Pittsburgh's fifth-ranked run defense (96.9 yards per game) makes Elliott difficult to trust at less than 100 percent.

More News