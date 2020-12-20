Elliott (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Cowboys managed Elliott's reps the last two weeks due to a bruised calf, but during the most recent one coach Mike McCarthy suggested the running back was "a little further away" than one week prior. The assessment comes as no surprise after Elliott was unable to practice at all this week, instead focusing on resistance work with the training staff. There was an expectation that he would gut out the injury, but Dallas has changed course and will give Elliott the week off. With Elliott sidelined, Tony Pollard is on pace for a large workload Week 15.
