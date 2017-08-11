Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspended for six games
Elliott has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Elliott has been the subject of a lengthy investigation and review process surrounding his personal conduct, which despite not resulting in formal legal charges, will prevent him from playing six games this season. The punishment is a massive blow to the Cowboys and Elliott's fantasy owners, who will now have to look elsewhere to replace the man that finished fourth in MVP voting as a rookie last season. According to Schefter, Elliott is expected to appeal the ruling, which should keep his case in the news going forward. Following Friday's report, however, it appears Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris will lead Dallas' rushing attack to begin this season.
