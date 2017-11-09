Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspension reinstated
Elliott's six-game suspension was reinstated Thursday after his motion was denied by the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Unlike past weeks, Elliott may not have enough time to string out the legal situation in time to play Sunday in Atlanta, which would result in him missing his first game of the season. If the suspension indeed holds entering the weekend, the Cowboys backfield will likely be led by Alfred Morris, with Rod Smith and Darren McFadden pitching in. Elliott would be eligible to return for the Cowboys' penultimate regular-season contest Dec. 24 against the Seahawks.
