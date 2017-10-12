Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspension reinstated
The 5th circuit court of appeals has ruled against Elliott, and his six-game suspension has been reinstated, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's not immediately clear what this means for Elliott, but it appears he will be serving a suspension at some point. Expect Elliott's status to be updated further as more details become available.
