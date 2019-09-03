Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Talks heat up
Elliott and the Cowboys are reportedly working with "a sense of urgency" to finalize a new contract in the next 24 hours, ESPN.com reports.
Though things are still fluid with regard to this situation, such a scenario would enable Elliott to practice Wednesday and presumably have enough preparation to play in Sunday's season opener against the Giants.
