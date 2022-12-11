Elliott rushed the ball 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. He added three receptions on five targets for 19 yards.

Elliott led the Cowboys' backfield, racking up 18 total touches compared to Tony Pollard's 14 touches. Elliott tallied the game-winning score on a two-yard touchdown plunge with 0:41 left in the game -- his ninth trip to the end of the season. He had a chance to score earlier in the game but was stuffed on four consecutive runs inside the eight-yard line. Though he shares the backfield with Pollard, Elliott has had an extremely steady workload by getting between 15 and 17 rushing attempts in each of his last four games.