Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Team confident of deal before Week 1

Executive VP Stephen Jones expressed Friday that he is confident Elliott and the Cowboys will agree to terms on a new contract prior to Week 1, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Jones was asked about Elliott's status, and he noted that "things happen real quick" in contract negotiations. "Sometimes in hours," Jones added. While Jones expressed optimism a deal would get reached, he also added, "I don't think we're close because there's not a lot of activity." As such, it seems both sides have a number in mind at the moment, but neither is willing to budge. All in all, Jones' comments indicate it shouldn't take long to come to an agreement once one side is willing to give a little, but for now, the impasse continues, and Elliott's availability for Week 1 hangs in the balance.