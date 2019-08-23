Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Team confident of deal before Week 1
Executive VP Stephen Jones expressed Friday that he is confident Elliott and the Cowboys will agree to terms on a new contract prior to Week 1, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com.
While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, Jones was asked about Elliott's status, and he noted that "things happen real quick" in contract negotiations. "Sometimes in hours," Jones added. While Jones expressed optimism a deal would get reached, he also added, "I don't think we're close because there's not a lot of activity." As such, it seems both sides have a number in mind at the moment, but neither is willing to budge. All in all, Jones' comments indicate it shouldn't take long to come to an agreement once one side is willing to give a little, but for now, the impasse continues, and Elliott's availability for Week 1 hangs in the balance.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Team makes contract offer•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Travels back to Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Staying in shape•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking doubtful for training camp•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reportedly won't play without new deal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Staying in shape•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...