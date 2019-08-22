Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Team makes contract offer

Elliott has reportedly been offered a contract by the Cowboys that would make him him one of the NFL's two highest-paid running backs, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Werder notes that such contract terms would mean that the Cowboys are offering Elliott more than what LeVeon Bell gets from the Jets and less than what the Rams pay Todd Gurley. It remains to be seen if the star back is lured back by this latest offer, but if the report is accurate, it's at least indicative of some movement toward potentially ending Elliot's holdout in advance of the team's Sept. 8 regular-season opener against the Giants.