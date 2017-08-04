Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Team owner doesn't expect suspension

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones does not expect Elliott to be suspended by the league once its investigation into his personal conduct is concluded, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Until the NFL announces its decision regarding potential punishment, the tailback's status for the season's early weeks remains up in the air. While Jones' support of Elliott and positive outlook isn't necessarily surprising, his belief that a ruling should come soon is perhaps most important to note. That said, the league has not revealed a timetable for its decision, leaving Elliott's situation in need of continuous monitoring going forward.