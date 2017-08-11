Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: To appeal six-game suspension
Elliott will appeal the six-game suspension he was handed Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL.com reports.
Elliott's representatives released a statement following his suspension, saying the NFL's findings are 'replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions.' The case in question is a domestic violence allegation made against Elliott in 2016. As it stands, Elliott will be unable to play until Week 8 against the Redskins.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspended for six games•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could face NFL discipline•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: NFL decision could arrive by Friday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Team owner doesn't expect suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Won't play in HOF Game•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will see more targets as receiver•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...
-
Cowboys expectations minus Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games, Heath Cummings looks at how that changes...
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
12-team mock: Gronk advantage
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...