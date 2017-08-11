Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: To appeal six-game suspension

Elliott will appeal the six-game suspension he was handed Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL.com reports.

Elliott's representatives released a statement following his suspension, saying the NFL's findings are 'replete with factual inaccuracies and erroneous conclusions.' The case in question is a domestic violence allegation made against Elliott in 2016. As it stands, Elliott will be unable to play until Week 8 against the Redskins.