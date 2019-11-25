Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in loss
Elliott carried the ball 21 times for 86 yards and caught all four of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.
Rain put a damper on both team's offenses, but Elliott was still able to deliver triple-digit scrimmage yards for the sixth time in 11 games. The fourth-year RB is now 81 yards shy of rushing for 1,000 for the third time in his career, a milestone he'll try to reach at home next week against the Bills.
