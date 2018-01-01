Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops 100 yards in season finale

Elliott carried the ball 27 times for 103 yards while adding three catches for 38 yards in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Eagles.

Very little went right for either offense in this one, but Elliott still came through with his fifth 100-yard rushing performance in 10 games and fell just 17 yards shy of another 1000-yard season. Assuming he stays out of the league's disciplinary crosshairs in 2018 and avoids another suspension, Elliott should be primed for a very productive campaign as the centerpiece of the Cowboys' offense.