Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops century mark in win

Elliott rushed 23 times for 139 yards, but was not targeted in Monday night's 37-18 win over the Giants.

Elliott once again was a force on the ground, hitting the 100-yard mark for a third consecutive game. In fact, his output Monday set a new season high. Despite that production, Elliott didn't find the end zone for just the second time this season, and he wasn't targeted in the passing game for only the second time in his four-year career. Those factors prevented him from posting an even better performance, but Elliott still takes considerable momentum into Week 10's visit from the Vikings.