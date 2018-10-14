Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 117 scrimmage yards in win
Elliott carried 24 times for 106 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-7 win over the Jaguars. He also caught his only target for an additional 11 yards.
Elliott went over 100 rushing yards for the third time this season and broke off a long gain of 20 yards. He was rewarded for his efforts with a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys continued to pour it on after building a sizable lead. While Elliott wasn't quite as involved as a pass catcher in this one, that can merely be attributed to the fact that his team led from the very beginning and was content to run the ball. He hadn't reached the end zone on the ground since Week 2, but his score in this one made him the fastest player in franchise history to record 25 career rushing touchdowns. Elliott will look to build on another strong effort next Sunday against the Redskins.
