Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 128 scrimmage yards

Elliott carried 18 times for 87 yards and caught seven passes for an additional 41 yards during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.

Elliott broke off some big gains as he averaged a respectable 4.8 yards per carry against an underrated Indianapolis front. He had a couple carries near the goal line, but he was stood up as the Cowboys failed to take advantage of numerous red zone opportunities. On a positive note, he was once again heavily involved as a receiver and now has 25 receptions over his last three games. He'll look to put on another workhorse performance next Sunday at home against the Buccaneers.