Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 140 yards in season debut
Elliott rushed 24 times for 104 yards and caught all five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 19-3 victory over the Giants.
Elliott earned this 100-yard effort the hard way, as he never broke off a run longer than 10 yards going against the Giants' stout defensive front. No matter, he saw the same heavy workload fantasy owners became accustomed to seeing in his rookie year and, therefore, seems safely locked into a workhorse role for as long as he remains legally eligible to play. Speaking of which, Darren McFadden -- who was firmly considered Elliott's handcuff entering the season -- was a healthy scratch Sunday in favor of Alfred Morris and Rod Smith. If this scenario becomes a trend moving forward, then Morris, and not McFadden, would seemingly be the appropriate contingency plan in case Elliott's temporary restraining order against the NFL doesn't last the entire season.
