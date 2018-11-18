Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 201 scrimmage yards
Elliott carried 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Falcons. He also made seven catches for 79 yards in the 22-19 win.
Elliott gashed Atlanta repeatedly as he finished averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scored on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He also led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage as he went over 200 scrimmage yards for the second time this season. Elliott has been handed a huge workload in the last two weeks and has enjoyed tremendous success, helping the team back to .500 with a pair of improbable road wins. Expect the star tailback to play a central role in Thursday's matchup with the Redskins.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs wild in Philly•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Accounts for 112 yards against Titans•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Shut down in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 117 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suffocated by Houston•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Starts week without limitations•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...