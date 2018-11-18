Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 201 scrimmage yards

Elliott carried 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Falcons. He also made seven catches for 79 yards in the 22-19 win.

Elliott gashed Atlanta repeatedly as he finished averaging 5.3 yards per carry and scored on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He also led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage as he went over 200 scrimmage yards for the second time this season. Elliott has been handed a huge workload in the last two weeks and has enjoyed tremendous success, helping the team back to .500 with a pair of improbable road wins. Expect the star tailback to play a central role in Thursday's matchup with the Redskins.