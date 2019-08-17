Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Travels back to Dallas

Despite an ongoing contract dispute, Elliott has flown back to Dallas after training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for several weeks, WFAA's Mike Leslie reports.

The contract holdout persisted throughout the entirety of training camp as expected, but Elliott and his team traveled back home to Dallas this weekend while the Cowboys prepare for their second preseason tilt against the Rams on Saturday in Hawaii. Elliott's return to the area doesn't exactly translate to expedited negotiations moving forward, but at least he'll be physically available upon the potential agreement of a new deal.