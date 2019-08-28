Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Treated with patience by team
Speaking Wednesday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested he isn't too worried about having Elliott (contract dispute) available for the start of the regular season. "We've got a marathon here," Jones said. "We want Zeke when we get to the playoffs. We want Zeke when we're in the dog days of the season."
Executive VP Stephen Jones sang a different tune last week, saying he was confident in reaching an agreement with Elliott before the team's Sept. 8 opener against the Giants. A strong preseason from rookie running back Tony Pollard may allow the Cowboys to be a bit more patient, but they'd still be far better off with Elliott in the September lineup. The idea of keeping him fresh for December and January would have more validity if Dallas was one of the Super Bowl favorites. That said, the two sides both appear to be holding their respective ground, with recent reports suggesting Elliott turned down an offer that would've made him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL. His availability for Week 1 shouldn't be assumed.
