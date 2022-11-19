The Cowboys did not elevate a running back from the practice squad this week, signifying Elliott (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This seems to be the natural conclusion after both head coach Mike McCarthy and team president Jerry Jones both commented the veteran would play this week. It's worth pointing out Elliott was also "on track" to play Week 10 against the Packers and then reports surfaced shortly before the game that he'd be inactive, so fantasy managers should stay diligent and check reports leading up to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Elliott hasn't played since Week 8 due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee, and it's possible the Cowboys could limit the 27-year-old given Tony Pollard's (36-246-4) success over the aforementioned time period.