Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Under contract through 2020

The Cowboys exercised Elliott's fifth-year option Tuesday, keeping him under contract through 2020, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.

Elliott is slated to earn $9.09 million in 2020, making him one of the league's highest-paid running backs. The decision to pick up Elliott's option was an easy one for the Cowboys, as the 23-year-old immediately established himself as one of the NFL's few three-down bellcows upon entering the league in 2016. Elliott and the Cowboys will now turn their attention to working out a long-term extension that will keep the Ohio State product in Dallas for the duration of his prime.