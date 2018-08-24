Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Unlikely to play

Elliott is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Dallas may have wanted the third-year pro to get a bit of playing time this preseason, but injury woes along the offensive line mean Elliott and Dak Prescott likely will be held out Sunday. The Cowboys seemingly expect RG Zack Martin (knee), LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) and RT La'el Collins (calf, illness) to be ready for Week 1, but C Travis Fredrick may miss some time after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. It's a concern for Elliott's fantasy stock, though not nearly enough to push him out of the first round.