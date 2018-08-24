Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Unlikely to play
Elliott is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Dallas may have wanted the third-year pro to get a bit of playing time this preseason, but injury woes along the offensive line mean Elliott and Dak Prescott likely will be held out Sunday. The Cowboys seemingly expect RG Zack Martin (knee), LT Tyron Smith (hamstring) and RT La'el Collins (calf, illness) to be ready for Week 1, but C Travis Fredrick may miss some time after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. It's a concern for Elliott's fantasy stock, though not nearly enough to push him out of the first round.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Status undetermined for third preseason game•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expects to make one preseason appearance•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking slimmer at camp•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could catch more balls•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops 100 yards in season finale•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...