Elliott (knee) took some reps in team drills Wednesday when he was a limited practice participant, but he said he'll need more reps this week to know if he can play Sunday at Green Bay, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Elliott mentioned wanting to take a long-term view, something that was discussed before the Week 9 bye when he missed a Week 8 win over Chicago. The Cowboys have a more than capable backup in Tony Pollard, another factor perhaps pointing toward caution, but it may ultimately come down to how Elliott feels after practicing Thursday/Friday. Another absence would put Pollard in the RB1 picture for fantasy, with Malik Davis on hand for the backup role.