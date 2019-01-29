Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Wants extension this offseason
Elliott hopes to sign a contract extension before the 2019 season, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys will have an easy decision to pick up the fifth-year option (for 2020) on Elliott's rookie contract, potentially giving them another season before the situation truly comes to a head. Of course, the 23-year-old running back presumably hopes to sign his long-term deal as soon as possible, knowing the risk that comes with the massive workloads he handles. The Rams were in the same situation with Todd Gurley last year, eventually settling on a four-year, $60 million extension that kicks in after his fifth-year option season. Elliott can make a solid argument to top Gurley's contract after taking a big step forward as a receiving threat in 2018. The Cowboys also need to figure out extensions for Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper (signed through 2019), not to mention a new deal for top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (who played under the franchise tag in 2018). The team should have enough future cap space to make it all work, but that doesn't mean things won't get contentious with at least one or two of the aforementioned players. We may start to hear rumors about a holdout if Elliott doesn't get a new contract before the start of the Cowboys' offseason program in mid-April.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bottled up in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Compiles 169 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not on injury report•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Injury had role in Week 17 absence•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined Sunday, as expected•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not expected to play Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge Pats-Rams picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...