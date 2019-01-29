Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Wants extension this offseason

Elliott hopes to sign a contract extension before the 2019 season, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys will have an easy decision to pick up the fifth-year option (for 2020) on Elliott's rookie contract, potentially giving them another season before the situation truly comes to a head. Of course, the 23-year-old running back presumably hopes to sign his long-term deal as soon as possible, knowing the risk that comes with the massive workloads he handles. The Rams were in the same situation with Todd Gurley last year, eventually settling on a four-year, $60 million extension that kicks in after his fifth-year option season. Elliott can make a solid argument to top Gurley's contract after taking a big step forward as a receiving threat in 2018. The Cowboys also need to figure out extensions for Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper (signed through 2019), not to mention a new deal for top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (who played under the franchise tag in 2018). The team should have enough future cap space to make it all work, but that doesn't mean things won't get contentious with at least one or two of the aforementioned players. We may start to hear rumors about a holdout if Elliott doesn't get a new contract before the start of the Cowboys' offseason program in mid-April.