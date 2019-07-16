Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Weighing options for holdout
Elliott is weighing his options for a potential holdout but hasn't made a final decision, Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports.
A prolonged holdout would put the most pressure on the Cowboys, but Elliott would lose an accrued season for free agency if he didn't report to training camp by Aug. 6. The relationship between team and player reportedly remains cordial, albeit with the complication of Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper entering contract seasons. Elliott doesn't seem to be the immediate priority, as he's under team control through 2020 via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Discussions with Elliott should progress much faster if/when the Cowboys finalize deals with his teammates.
