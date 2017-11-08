Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will attend hearing Thursday
Elliott will miss Thursday's practice in order to attend a hearing in front of the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A three-judge panel will hear arguments from the NFL and Elliott's representatives, beginning at 2 PM CDT on Thursday. At the crux of the hearing is Elliott's request for an emergency injunction to delay implementation of his six-game suspension. If the court rules in favor of the league, his suspension will kick in this Sunday in Atlanta, forcing the Cowboys to turn to Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Darren McFadden out of the backfield. Otherwise, Elliott will be eligible to play, as he has in each of the team's first eight games of the season.
