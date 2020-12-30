Elliott (calf) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
The report notes that Elliott, who managed a calf issue heading into Week 16 action, is expected to play Sunday against the Giants. In this past Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles, Elliott carried 19 times for 105 yards and caught all four of his targets for 34 yards.
