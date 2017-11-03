Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Sunday against Chiefs

Elliott will be able to play against the Chiefs on Sunday after the Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit granted him an administrative stay Friday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The back and forth continues, as it previously seemed that Elliott would finally begin his six-game suspension this Sunday against the Chiefs, but yet another procedural workaround will allow him to continue playing.

