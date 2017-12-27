Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 17

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett confirmed that Elliott would play Sunday against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott's return from a six-game suspension Week 16 against the Seahawks wasn't enough for the Cowboys to avoid a loss, which officially eliminated Dallas from playoff contention. Though the team has little at stake in Week 17, head coach Jason Garrett evidently wants the Cowboys to close the season on a high note, so the team's key contributors will suit up like usual. Despite his lengthy absence, Elliott didn't exhibit any noticeable rust against Seattle, producing 118 yards on 28 touches (four receptions). Expect the running back to enjoy another hefty workload Sunday.