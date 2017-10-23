Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 8
The NFL's request for an expedited hearing pertaining to the preliminary injunction of Elliott's suspension was rejected Monday, meaning the running back should be on track to play Week 8 against the Redskins, ESPN.com reports
As a result, Elliott's hearing will be held Oct. 30, one day after the Cowboys take on Washington. He's coming off his best showing of the season in Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers, during which he logged 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and added a 72-yard receiving score. Whether or not Elliott will have to serve the any portion of the six-game suspension he originally received in August in the second half of the season should be determined shortly after the Oct. 30 hearing.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Has career day Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not quite in the clear for Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets another stay on suspension•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May request en banc hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Another injunction attempt likely•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suspension reinstated•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...