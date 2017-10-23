Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 8

The NFL's request for an expedited hearing pertaining to the preliminary injunction of Elliott's suspension was rejected Monday, meaning the running back should be on track to play Week 8 against the Redskins, ESPN.com reports

As a result, Elliott's hearing will be held Oct. 30, one day after the Cowboys take on Washington. He's coming off his best showing of the season in Sunday's 40-10 win over the 49ers, during which he logged 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and added a 72-yard receiving score. Whether or not Elliott will have to serve the any portion of the six-game suspension he originally received in August in the second half of the season should be determined shortly after the Oct. 30 hearing.