Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will report to team Monday

Elliott is scheduled to report to the Cowboys on Monday when his six-game suspension comes to a conclusion, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Since withdrawing his appeal of the suspension in mid-November, Elliott has been doing "intense training" in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over the past six weeks, according to Rapoport. Elliott is said to be in terrific shape, with a recent picture of the second-year running back seemingly revealing a slimmer physique than he sported earlier in the season. The fact that Elliott has been able to keep himself in shape bodes well for his chances of reclaiming lead-back duties right away in Week 16 against the Seahawks as the Cowboys attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.

