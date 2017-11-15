Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Withdrawing suspension appeal
Elliott is withdrawing the appeal of his six-game suspension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With the latest ruling all but assuring that Elliott misses six games, he's apparently opting to get some closure on the matter and set his sights on a return Week 16 against the Seahawks. He's leaving the country to train while he's prohibited from being around the team, perhaps hoping that some distance will help him get in the right frame of mind. Alfred Morris led the Dallas backfield with 11 carries for 53 yards in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Falcons, with Rod Smith contributing three carries for 14 yards and four catches for 15 yards (on six targets). Darren McFadden only played one snap and lost two yards on his lone carry.
