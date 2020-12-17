Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott (calf) won't practice with the team Thursday and will instead perform a workout on the side under the supervision of Dallas' training staff, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, McCarhty relayed that the running back is "still having after effects" with his bruised calf following his appearance in the Cowboys' win over the Bengals last weekend. Listed as questionable ahead of that contest, Elliott gained clearance to play and handled a relatively normal workload, playing 63 percent of the offensive snaps and finishing with 59 total yards on 14 touches (12 carries, two receptions). Given that McCarthy didn't term Elliott's restrictions in practice as a setback, the 25-year-old is still seemingly on track to suit up Sunday against the 49ers.