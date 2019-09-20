Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Won't face limited snap count

Elliott will return to his usual workload for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys kept a close eye on his snaps following his preseason holdout, and Elliott saw a lower share of offensive plays during the first two games of 2019 (54.4 percent in Week 1 and 76.8 percent in Week 2) than he did in any game last year. The team is confident his conditioning has caught up, however, and are ready to put him on the field for his customary 80-plus percent of snaps. "This is our third game," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "I think he's at that point where we're pretty much playing this thing out at this point. It was good those first two weeks just to be aware of it and then also trust Zeke's response and how he feels and all those things and just balancing that stuff out." Of course, if Sunday's game turns into a rout, Elliott's workload could be curtailed for a completely different reason.