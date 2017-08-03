Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Won't play in HOF Game
Elliott won't be available for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cardinals, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Drawing an extra exhibition game this year, the Cowboys will sit most of the starters, among them Elliott, Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant. Because Elliott will be out of the lineup and Darren McFadden has plenty of experience in the offense, the backfield could be primarily the domain of Alfred Morris, Rod Smith and Ronnie Hillman on Thursday.
