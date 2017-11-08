Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Won't practice Thursday
Elliott is set to practice Wednesday, but will likely miss Thursday's session to head to New York and attend oral arguments in the hearing for his request of an injunction to overturn his six-game suspension, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
That same day, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to render a verdict on the matter, which would either put Elliott's suspension in motion beginning with Sunday's game against the Falcons or leave him in the clear to play in the contest. Through all the legal back and forth that has taken place since Elliott was first handed the suspension in late August, the 22-year-old has yet to miss any contests and has remained an elite fantasy option, ranking second in the league in rushing yardage (783) and tied for first in touchdowns (seven). Alfred Morris would take over as the starter in Week 10 if Elliott's suspension is reinstated, with Rod Smith and Darren McFadden likely seeing increased snaps in complementary roles.
