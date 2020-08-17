Elliott focused on pass catching this offseason, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Elliott says he didn't spend much time on backfield work, instead focusing on his technique lining up out wide or in the slot. Perhaps he's feeling some pressure from backfield mate Tony Pollard, who had 1,292 receiving yards in three seasons at Memphis and could eventually be an option to replace Elliott on passing downs. It sounds like Zeke is doing everything in his power to retain a three-down role, following three consecutive seasons with snap share in the 84-89 percent range. It is possible Pollard takes a larger chunk of the snaps in his second pro season, but it'll still be Elliott dominating the rushing workload at the very least. In other news, the 25-year-old seems to have made a complete recovery from his summer bout with COVID-19.