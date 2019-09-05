Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Workload TBD on Sunday
On Thursday, executive vice president Stephen Jones wouldn't touch on Elliott's snap count for Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "He came in in really good shape. Hats off to him," Jones added. "I think he's going to be ready to go ... barring something unforeseen."
Jones didn't exactly shed light on the situation as the Cowboys announced Elliott's extension Thursday. Elliott wasn't listed on the first two injury reports of Week 1, so there's no indication he's dealing with a health concern. On the other hand, Jane Slater of NFL Network reported Wednesday that Elliott will get approximately 20-to-25 snaps this weekend, indicating a split of the RB reps with rookie Tony Pollard may come to pass. Whatever the case, Elliott will be involved in the game plan as long as he's active.
