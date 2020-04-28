Play

Cowboys' Francis Bernard: Finds home in Dallas

Bernard has signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

A lack of athleticism and potential character concerns after he transferred from BYU caused Bernard to fall out of the draft, but he was a force in the middle of a dominant Utah defense in 2019. Bernard will compete for a depth LB/special teams role on the Cowboys.

