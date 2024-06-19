Conley (ankle) signed a contract with the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Conley will link back up with an NFL roster after going unsigned since the end of the 2020 campaign. The 6-foot cornerback was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2017 Draft, but his career was partially derailed by lingering ankle injuries, which forced him to miss the entirety of the 2020 season with the Texans. Conley played 14 games between the Raiders and Texans in 2019, tallying 50 tackles and 13 passes defended, including one interception.