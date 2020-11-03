Gilbert and Cooper Rush will split reps this week to determine who will be the Cowboys' starting quarterback Sunday against the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Following Andy Dalton's (concussion) positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the Cowboys could have stayed the course with Ben DiNucci, but it appears his opportunity will be limited to one very subpar performance this past Sunday at Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Gilbert is the other healthy QB on the active roster, and Rush is on the practice squad. If Gilbert gets the call this weekend, it'll mark his seventh appearance as a pro. In the first six, he completed two of six passes for 40 yards and had three rushes for minus-3 yards.